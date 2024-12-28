Stu Forster/Getty Images

Multiple Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on James McAtee’s situation at Manchester City and will attempt to test the club’s resolve to keep him in the window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The academy graduate has featured in just eight games for the Cityzens this season, one of which was in the FA Community Shield.

He is growing frustrated with his lack of game time at the Etihad Stadium and is seeking a move away from his boyhood club in search of regular first-team action.

Manchester City have already sent him a message saying that he will not be allowed to leave until a proper replacement is found.

However, with the interest in the player increasing every day, Manchester City’s resolve to keep him will be tested.

So far, West Ham have been the club that have shown the keenest interest in McAtee.

Now they have been joined in the race by fellow Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Other European clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Fiorentina and Bologna are also closely monitoring the situation.