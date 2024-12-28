Stu Forster/Getty Images

Intermediaries have spoken to Newcastle United about the possibility of the club signing a defender who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, according to Chronicle Live.

Eddie Howe missed out on landing Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window, while winger Anthony Elanga was also targeted but not signed.

Now the winter transfer window is at hand and Newcastle are suggested to be keen to bring in another defender in the shape of Lens’ centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov.

The promising Uzbek defender has been mooted as a target for Tottenham, who are undergoing an injury crisis in central defence and are expected to enter the market.

Now Newcastle have been spoken to by intermediaries about signing Khusanov from Lens in the window.

Lens are fully prepared to let the 20-year-old move on and have tasked super agent Jorge Mendes with sourcing an acceptable deal.

It is suggested that Newcastle, who have been monitoring the defender’s development, could prefer to wait until the summer transfer window to do a deal for him.

The Magpies though could have their hands forced if another side look like making progress in the hunt for Khusanov in the coming weeks.