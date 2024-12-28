Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will have to wait until the summer if they want to try to land Real Betis attacker Vitor Roque, whose agent has just knocked back Palmeiras.

Spurs are not having the best of seasons as they have been regularly inconsistent in the Premier League and there is pressure on Ange Postecoglou.

The club are expected to back Postecoglou in the winter transfer window and another attacker could be on the agenda, with Brazilian star Roque linked.

However, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, Roque will not leave Betis in the winter transfer window.

His agent has just been contacted by Brazilian side Palmeiras, but the message has been that he is not available.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Betis from Barcelona, having joined the club in 2024 and the loan agreement contains an option for a further year.

Roque is focused on completing the campaign at Betis, rather than moving now.

Whether the situation might change in the coming weeks remains to be seen, especially if Spurs make a firm move for his signature.