Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Jamie Donley is developing into a man from a boy and praised several aspects of his game.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is considered a player for the future at Spurs and he has featured in four senior games for the north Londoners.

In the summer, he was sent on his first loan spell to League One side Leyton Orient and he has already clocked more than 1,200 minutes of action under Wellens.

Wellens has made no secret that he is a fan of Donley’s passing, decision-making and his ability to drive with the ball.

The Os boss is of the view the Spurs loanee is turning into a man with the way he has carried himself on and off the pitch during his time at Brisbane Road.

“I am a big believer in watching people and their mannerisms and I look at Jamie Donley now, he is just growing, he is turning from a young boy developing into a man”, Wellens told Leyton Orient’s in-house media.

“I have to say, his performances in recent weeks, forget the passing and I spoke about this to Jamie, I have watched him in the Under-21s and I have seen him play, slide with balls, I have seen him get goals, I have seen him get countless assists.

“His position on the pitch, his second balls, when to hook it, when to head it, when to bring it down, when to play one and two touches and his decision-making is also coming on.

Donley has registered four direct goal contributions so far and he will be looking to continue performing under Wellens to impress his parent club for the rest of this season.