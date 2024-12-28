Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur look set for disappointment if they move to try to sign Denmark international Patrick Dorgu in the winter transfer window.

Spurs have been badly hit by injuries over recent months and Ange Postecoglou is wrestling with a defensive crisis at present.

Postecoglou has admitted that Tottenham look likely to have to dip into the January transfer window and they are keen on Lecce’s Danish left-back Dorgu.

Dorgu has shone brightly at Lecce and a host of sides are alive to the promise contained within the 20-year-old.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Lecce have deemed it to be impossible for them to sell Dorgu in January.

Losing him would mean needing to go into the market to sign a replacement and that is something Lecce are unwilling to do.

It has been suggested that Lecce will only entertain possible exit talks for Dorgu in the next summer transfer window.

Former Spurs boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of Dorgu, who can operate further up the left flank, and his Napoli side could well make a move to bring him in, while AC Milan are also keen.