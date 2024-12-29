Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has picked his team to welcome high flying Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees have now drawn their last three league games in a row and that will serve as a confidence boost given their opponents were Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Scoring goals remains an issue for Everton and Dyche will hope he can find the attacking formula to break down Nottingham Forest today.

Forest arrive on Merseyside sitting in fourth spot in the league standings and on the back of a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Jordan Pickford is in goal today, while at the back Dyche picks Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees the Toffees go with Idrissa Gueye, Orel Mangala and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye support Armando Broja.

Dyche has options off the bench if needed at any point in the 90 minutes and can turn to Beto and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Nottingham Forest

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Mangala, Gueye, Ndiaye, Harrison, Broja

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, O’Brien, Chermiti, Calvert-Lewin, Lindstrom, Armstrong