Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United have former Chelsea boss Graham Potter ready and prepared to take over from Julen Lopetegui if the Hammers choose to sack the Spaniard, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers backed Lopetegui heavily over the course of the summer transfer window, but he has failed to get a consistent tune out of the team.

West Ham have won only six of their 18 Premier League games so far and are closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

There has been big speculation over Lopetegui’s future, but so far he has held onto his job at the London Stadium.

If a change is made then Potter is waiting in the wings to take charge on a six-month contract.

Potter has been out of work since being sacked as Chelsea manager last year.

He continues to be highly rated on the back of his work as boss of Brighton & Hove Albion and is backing himself to bounce back from his Stamford Bridge stint at West Ham.

A six-month deal would let West Ham judge whether Potter is the right man to take the team forward into next season.