Carl Recine/Getty Images

Negotiations are happening between Liverpool and a club looking to land a Reds attacker on loan, but the potential salary split is a sticking point.

Liverpool are not expected to be busy in the January transfer window, but the Reds have shown they will act if opportunities arise.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo were both signed by Liverpool in winter transfer windows despite the club’s original plan being to wait until summer windows to do the deals.

Another opportunity for Liverpool arrived last summer when they scooped up Federico Chiesa from Italian side Juventus on favourable terms.

Injuries and a lack of chances have seen his minutes on Merseyside limited though and there is serious interest from Italy ahead of the winter window.

Napoli are interested and they have returned ‘with force’ in a bid to land Chiesa, according to Italian outlet Tribuna.

The club ‘are negotiating’ with Liverpool to find an agreement to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Liverpool are demanding that Napoli pay all of the winger’s salary during the loan period, but Napoli only want to shoulder 50 per cent of the burden.

The Azzurri are looking to find a solution and the option to buy figure could be set at €10m plus add-ons.