Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has pointed to ex-Spurs boss Nuno to point out that sacking Ange Postecoglou will not address the deeper problems in north London.

Spurs’ poor recent form continued on Sunday with a 2-2 draw at home to strugglers Wolves.

The result means Spurs have now not managed to win for their last three league games and sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, in eleventh, having lost nine of their 19 games.

While Spurs are struggling, their former boss Nuno has Nottingham Forest sitting a superb second in the league standings, with 37 points from their 19 games.

Nuno was shown the door by Spurs and Vega feels that how he is doing at Forest shows that the problems in north London are deep, with sacking Postecoglou not enough to solve them.

The former defender wrote on X: “Was he [Nuno] not once the manager of Spurs?

“Do you truly believe that sacking Ange will lead to any significant change?

“The problems run much deeper than just the managerial position.”

Vega thinks that Tottenham have been operating with a squad that is too small and the club must enter the market in the winter window.

“Unfortunately for Ange, his squad is too small; even a Big club dealing with multiple injuries would likely struggle.

“I’m not a great fan of the January windows but the Club is forced to do something”, he added.

Spurs are now preparing for their first game of 2025, which will come at home against Newcastle United next weekend.