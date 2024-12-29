Carl Recine/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is not willing to be drawn into commenting on the status of his contract talks at Liverpool.

The Egyptian was again in superb form on Sunday evening as Liverpool crushed West Ham United 5-0 at the London Stadium.

He scored once and provided two assists as Arne Slot’s men proved to be too hot to handle for the Hammers and went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

As things stand though, Salah is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer and can even speak to non-English sides over a move in a matter of days, as well as signing a pre-contractual agreement if he wishes.

Liverpool and Salah have been holding talks, but the forward is not keen to give too much away.

Asked about his contract, Salah told Sky Sports: “No we are far away from that and I don’t want to put anything in the media.”

Salah is clear that he is fully focused on trying to make sure Liverpool are Premier League champions by the end of the season.

“The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that.



“I will do my best for the team to win the trophy.

“There is a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble and go again.”

Liverpool’s first task of 2025 is to welcome rivals Manchester United to Anfield in the Premier League, before then taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.