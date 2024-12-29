Stephen Pond/Getty Images

One of Ipswich Town’s key stars is admired by a Premier League giant, but any deal may have to wait until the end of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

Kieran McKenna’s side have found the going tough in the Premier League this season and sit second bottom of the table.

Scoring goals has been difficult for Ipswich, with just 16 goals recorded in their 18 Premier League games so far.

Six of those goals have been scored by striker Liam Delap, who has done his reputation no harm through his performances at Portman Road this season.

He has struck against Fulham, Aston Villa, West Ham, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur.

And Delap is a player that Premier League giants Chelsea admire.

The Blues are always on the lookout to improve their squad and rate the 21-year-old as a top prospect.

However, Ipswich will not be keen on losing the striker in the winter transfer window and it is suggested any deal to take him to Stamford Bridge may well have to wait until the summer.

Delap is under contract at Portman Road until 2029.