Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s out-on-loan stars would prefer to return to Anfield next summer to stake his claim, but could go elsewhere if that is not possible, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Liverpool have a number of talented prospects out on loan spells away from the club, with Stefan Bajcetic at Red Bull Salzburg, Nat Phillips at Derby County, Ben Doak at Middlesbrough and Calvin Ramsay at Wigan Athletic.

Doak has so far shone in the Championship at Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough outfit, with the 19-year-old scoring against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

His performances have caught attention, with other clubs showing interest in signing him.

Crystal Palace are one of those sides that are interested in signing Doak and have been checking on him at Middlesbrough.

However, Doak wants to go back to Liverpool and stake his claim for a spot in the squad at Anfield next summer.

Only if that is not possible will the Scottish winger then consider his options and a move to a Premier League side could well appeal.

If Middlesbrough manage to win promotion to the top flight this term then they could look to make a compelling case to keep Doak.