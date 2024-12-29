Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Fixture: Derby County vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their side to take on Paul Warne’s Derby County side at Pride Park in the Championship this evening.

With Sheffield United having been held to a draw by West Brom earlier today, Leeds know if they can pick up all three points then they will move two points clear of the Blades and back to the top of the Championship standings.

Daniel Farke’s side met Derby as recently as at the start of this month at Elland Road and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

Derby have enjoyed some success at Pride Park, but Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday both won at the ground recently and the Rams taking anything from this game would rank as something of a surprise.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal at Pride Park, while in defence Farke picks Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Sam Byram.

In midfield, the Leeds boss picks Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu, while Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson support Mateo Joseph.

If Farke needs to make changes then he has options on the bench to call for and they include Joel Piroe and Manor Solomon.

Leeds United Team vs Derby County

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gnonto, Ramazani, Aaronson, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Schmidt, Debayo, Rothwell, Guilavogui, James, Solomon, Piroe, Bamford