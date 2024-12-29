Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Newcastle United do not feel a new contract and a big pay rise for one of their top stars is necessary yet, according to the Daily Mail.

With the Magpies trying to improve Eddie Howe’s squad but stay on the right side of PSR rules, it has been suggested at some point they may need to cash in on one of their key men.

The likes of Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff could be sold, however Newcastle could still want a big financial boost to supercharge Howe’s squad building.

Key striker Alexander Isak is a sellable asset and has interest from a number of top clubs, though Newcastle have been resisting any exit for the Sweden star.

Handing him a new lucrative contract could help to keep him happy at St James’ Park, but the club are not thinking along those lines yet.

Isak is under contract until the summer of 2028 and is the top earner at the club.

Newcastle’s hierarchy feel that a new contract for the striker, with a big pay rise, is not necessary yet.

The Magpies are likely to have to deal with bids for the hitman at some point, given his form, but the jury is out on whether those offers will reach the level that the club need to play ball.