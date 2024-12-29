Henry Browne/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:15 UK time

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has picked his starting line-up to welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to the London Stadium this evening.

Lopetegui remains under pressure to string a series of wins together and get West Ham moving up the league table soon.

He will have to tackle Liverpool today without midfield pair Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez, as both players are suspended.

West Ham have now gone four games unbeaten and edged out Southampton 1-0 last time out.

The Hammers have Alphonse Areola in goal, while Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are picked at the back.

In midfield, Lopetegui goes with Edson Alvarez and Carlos Soler, while Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Emerson Palmieri also play. Jarrod Bowen leads the line.

If Lopetegui needs to try to influence the game with changes from the bench then he has options and they include Niclas Fullkrug and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Liverpool

Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Alvarez, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus, Emerson, Bowen

Substitutes: Foderingham, Cresswell, Summerville, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Todibo, Irving, Scarles