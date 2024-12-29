Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his team to face Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership encounter at Fir Park this afternoon.

There is still pressure on Clement to drive Rangers closer to Celtic in the league standings and slipping up at Motherwell would be a big blow for the Belgian tactician.

Rangers were beaten 2-1 by St Mirren last time out and Clement will want a quick response, especially with a meeting with Celtic looming on the horizon.

The Gers edged Motherwell out 2-1 in a Scottish League Cup clash between the two teams last month.

Rangers have Jack Butland in goal, while at the back the Gers go with James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling, Robin Propper and Ridvan Yilmaz as a four.

In the engine room, Rangers deploy Nicolas Raskin, Mohammed Diomande and Kieran Dowell, while Oscar Cortes, Danilo and Cyriel Dessers lead the attacking threat.

If Rangers need to make changes during the course of the game then they have options on the bench that include Hamza Igamane and Jefte.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

Butland, Tavernier, Sterling, Propper, Yilmaz, Raskin, Diomande, Dowell, Cortes, Danilo, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Barron, Bajrami, Matondo, Cerny, Jefte, Igamane, King, McCausland