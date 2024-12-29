Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have confirmed their team to welcome St Johnstone to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ side returned to winning ways by thrashing Motherwell 4-0 on Boxing Day and start as strong favourites to follow that up today.

St Johnstone arrive at Celtic sitting rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership table and with concerns growing about a possible relegation struggle.

Celtic thrashed St Johnstone 6-0 in September.

The Bhoys have Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks, while forming the back four today are Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Alex Valle.

Midfield sees Rodgers pick Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo and Reo Hatate, while Yang and Nicolas Kuhn support Kyogo.

The Celtic manager can shake things up if needed and his options off the bench include Callum McGregor and Luke McCowan.

Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Valle, Engels, Bernardo, Hatate, Yang, Kuhn, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Taylor, Trusty, Palma, Idah, McCowan, Maeda, McGregor, Ralston