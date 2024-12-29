Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘have no intention’ of selling one of their key men in the January transfer window, despite him having been linked with one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has had pressure heaped on him due to a series of poor results which have left the club in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Australian has been left with bad luck on the injury front and his defensive set-up has been hurt by the absences of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and defenders Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Micky van de Ven.

He could even have to deal with an offer coming in for speedy defender Van de Ven as Real Madrid are claimed to hold an interest in securing him.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham have no intention of cashing in on the Dutchman.

They have him under contract until the summer of 2029 and, with the defender happy at the club, are under no pressure to sell.

There is also no release clause in Van de Ven’s deal.

Spurs forked out in the region of €50m to sign the 23-year-old from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023.