Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The representatives of a Championship winger believe that Leeds United want to sign their client, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Leeds look to be firmly on course to return to the Premier League this season, but they could still do business in the January transfer window as they look to back Daniel Farke.

The Whites have shown an eye for signing wingers, landing Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon in the summer window.

Now they are suggested to be keen on Burnley’s Mike Tresor, a player Burnley owner Alan Pace though wants to play for the club before he gives thought to the idea of selling him; he has not played for the Clarets this season.

Tresor joined Burnley on a permanent basis in the summer after a loan spell, costing £16m.

The player’s representatives believe that Leeds want to sign him and that could well be contributing to what has become a messy situation.

Pace wants to see Tresor play for Burnley and selling to direct promotion rivals would likely be tough for the Clarets owner to swallow.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites would be able to convince the Turf Moor-based side to change their stance.

The wide-man, who came through the youth set-up at Anderlecht before making his mark with Dutch side NEC Nijmegen, has been capped by Belgium at international level.