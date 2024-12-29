Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Wolves in a Premier League encounter this afternoon.

Spurs currently sit in 12th place in the league standings and have lost nine of their 18 matches, increasing the pressure on Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou is continuing to battle against an injury crisis which has severely depleted his defensive options, while another blow is that Djed Spence is suspended today.

Wolves, under new boss Vitor Pereira, have now won their last two games, beating Leicester City and Manchester United.

Fraser Forster is in goal for Spurs today, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Spurs go with Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son lead the goal threat.

If Postecoglou wants to make changes then there are options he can call for from the bench and they include Timo Werner and James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Reguilon, Dorrington, Sarr, Bergvall, Maddison, Olusesi, Werner, Lankshear