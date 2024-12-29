Alex Pantling/Getty Images

West Ham United will not sack boss Julen Lopetegui following a 5-0 drubbing at home at the hands of Liverpool.

The Hammers found themselves a clear second best at the London Stadium on Sunday evening as Premier League leaders Liverpool recorded a statement-making win.

Arne Slot’s team were 3-0 up by half time and could ultimately have scored more than the five goals they managed by full time.

The result was disastrous for Lopetegui, who is already under huge pressure, with it suggested Graham Potter is waiting in the wings to take charge.

Lopetegui though will not be sacked because of the result, according to ExWHUemployee.

West Ham do consider the Spaniard to be under huge pressure to turn things around, but he is not set to lose his job imminently.

Lopetegui is set to take West Ham to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next weekend, before then a trip to Villa Park to play Aston Villa in the FA Cup is on the agenda.

Whether the former Wolves boss could survive defeats in both games remains to be seen.