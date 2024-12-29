Naomi Baker/Getty Images

One of Wolves’ stars has been left shocked by being dropped to the bench by new boss Vitor Pereira, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wolves have seen a recent upturn in form and came from behind to claim a point away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to boost their survival hopes.

New Wolves boss Pereira went with Jose Sa between the sticks for the visit to north London, with Sam Johnstone on the bench.

And Johnstone, who Wolves signed from Crystal Palace for £10m just last summer, has been left shocked by his axing.

The 31-year-old has now been on the bench for Wolves’ last three Premier League matches.

In the event Johnstone seeks a move away from Molineux, Wolves will have to seek another goalkeeper to replace him.

Sa has impressed the new Wolves manager with his performances and looks poised to keep the gloves.

Wolves now sit just above the drop zone and are two points ahead of third bottom Leicester City.