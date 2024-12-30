Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Manchester United and Arsenal linked Jonathan David has not ruled out signing a contract extension at Lille.

With the January transfer window now just days away, transfer speculation is ramping up and both Arsenal and Manchester United could be active.

Both clubs have been credited with wanting to improve their options in the final third and Canada international David may fit the bill.

His deal at Lille is set to expire in the summer and he can speak to non-French clubs from January.

The in-demand striker, however, has insisted that he has not closed the door on signing a contract extension at the Ligue 1 club.

“As president Olivier Letang has said several times, there are discussions”, David told French daily La Voix du Nord when he was asked about his contract situation.

“But we talk and then no decision is made. The door is never closed, it is 50/50.”

Now it remains to be seen if Lille will be able to keep their hitman with only six months remaining on his current deal.

The French side could receive offers in January and if David has not penned a new deal they could be tempted to accept.