Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Burnley have not heard back from a player they have approached over moving to Turf Moor in the January transfer window.

The promotion race in the Championship is now heating up and Burnley sit fourth, three points off league leaders Leeds United.

Scott Parker is keen to act in the January window to add to his Clarets squad and the club have been looking at potential signings.

Burnley are interested in securing the services of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, who is keen to move on next month.

An offer has been put to Nelsson by the Clarets, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

However, the centre-back has yet to give the Championship side an answer, whether positive or negative.

He would prefer a move to the Premier League and is expecting an offer from a top flight side.

Nelsson is unhappy with his situation at Galatasaray and the Turkish outfit are willing to sell him for the right price.

Now it remains to be seen whether Burnley will be able to convince the Danish international on a move to Turf Moor in the upcoming window.