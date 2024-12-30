Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Cardiff City are negotiating the potential return of their loanee Ryan Wintle from Millwall in January, but the appointment of Alex Neil as the Lions’ boss complicates the situation, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Bluebirds sent Wintle on a season-long loan to their fellow Championship outfit in August, and the midfielder has since played in 14 games for the Lions.

However, given Cardiff’s current troubles, manager Omer Riza wants to ensure as much help as possible to keep the side afloat in the Championship.

Discussions are taking place with Millwall over Wintle and it could mean a return to Wales for the player.

Wintle is also open to the idea of returning to his parent club.

However, Millwall have just appointed Neil as their new manager and the 43-year-old is still to assess the squad he has inherited.

He could therefore prefer to have a look at Wintle before deciding to send him back to Cardiff.

Cardiff sit inside the relegation zone in the Championship table, but are just a point behind Hull City and have a game in hand on the Tigers.