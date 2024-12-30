George Wood/Getty Images

Chesterfield are giving strong competition to Walsall in the race to sign Burnley striker Michael Mellon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mellon spent the first half of the season on loan at League One outfit Stockport County, but is now returning to Turf Moor.

The striker clocked just 30 minutes of action in League One for Stockport and is expected to be on the move again in the approaching January transfer window.

Northampton Town have been keen on Mellon, but Walsall have been hoping to see them off and snap up the Scottish forward.

Chesterfield however are now firmly in the mix after making a late move.

Paul Cook’s side had Mellon as their guest on Sunday, with the Burnley man watching on as Chesterfield lost 2-1 at Barrow.

Chesterfield will be hoping they can convince the 21-year-old to drop down into League Two.

Mellon has also had loan spells at Morecambe and Dundee, where he played in the Scottish Premiership.