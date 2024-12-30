Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has dubbed Manchester United ‘garbage’ and says they are ‘100 per cent in a relegation battle’ this season.

Manchester United were a clear second best at Old Trafford against Newcastle United on Monday night, with the Magpies easing to a 2-0 win.

The loss was the fifth league defeat in December for Manchester United and losing so many games in a calendar month is something which has not happened to the Red Devils since 1962.

They have now lost nine of their 19 league games this season and, sitting 14th in the Premier League table, are seven points above the relegation zone.

Ex-attacker McManus is unsure whether new boss Ruben Amorim will even last the season given how poorly the Red Devils are doing.

The former Hibs man believes it is now a certainty that Manchester United are in a battle just to survive in the Premier League.

McManus wrote on X: “Will this guy see the season out at Man Utd?

“They are garbage and 100 per cent in a relegation battle.”

Manchester United are next due to travel to take on league leaders Liverpool at Anfield, before then heading to the Emirates to face Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Amorim will have a dilemma ahead of both games as he looks to stay true to his philosophy, but also to tighten up defensively.