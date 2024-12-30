George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has insisted that he does not want the Whites to have to rely on goal difference come the end of the season as they have a squad good enough to finish the job.

The Whites continued their winning ways on Sunday as they beat Derby County away from home to register their fourth win in five and go two points clear at the top of the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s team enjoy a superior goal difference over the remaining 23 teams in the division given that they have been able to score as many as 44 goals in 24 matches.

With Sheffield United and Burnley set to continue pushing Leeds, and Sunderland a dark horse, Newsome admits that goal difference could be crucial.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “It can be. Yes, it can be.”

However, Newsome does not want his former side to risk needing to rely on goal difference as he feels they are good enough to go up automatically without it.

“In all honesty, I will be looking at that and thinking that I don’t want to be relying on goal difference.

“I think this team is superior, I think this squad have got more than enough.

“If they approach the games with the right mentality, which is what we have seen in the last two away games and the majority of the home games, I think they are going to take some real stopping.

“But you have got to approach it right, you have got to be right.”

Leeds saw a real decline in form when the pressure was on during the business end of last season and Farke will be desperate to avoid that this time around.