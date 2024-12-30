Michael Regan/Getty Images

La Liga outfit Real Betis are interested in a Manchester United attacker and the deal is expected to be a ‘very difficult’ one to do.

The Red Devils are having a below-par domestic season as they are yet to pick up their form and are sitting 14th in the league table.

Ruben Amorim’s arrival in November has not changed the scenario and some players have been criticised for their lack of effort on the pitch.

Brazilian winger Antony, who joined the Red Devils back in 2022 from Ajax on a mammoth €85m deal, is one of those names.

He has fallen further down the pecking order this season and has clocked only 349 minutes in all competitions.

Now according to Spanish outlet ABC, Los Verdiblancos are interested in loaning in Antony but the deal is considered ‘very difficult’ due to his high salary at the Premier League giants.

Real Betis, though, have already made their first moves for the Red Devils man as they are eyeing a loan deal with his parent club paying a part of his salary.

Antony would also likely have to make a financial sacrifice for the move to happen, while Real Betis would also want to offload a player.

It has been suggested that Los Verdiblancos boss Manuel Pellegrini’s style suits a player of Antony’s profile and now it remains to be seen if the Spanish club are able to come to an agreement with the Red Devils for the Brazilian winger.

Antony’s agents are in favour of the move to Real Betis as they feel it could be the right environment for him to get back on track.