George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have held off a late hijack attempt from Birmingham City to seal a deal for Australian shot-stopper Robbie Cook.

The Whites are alive to promising prospects they can slot into their Under-21s side to keep the pipeline of talents to the first team flowing.

Cook, 17, is a player Leeds have been keen to bring to Yorkshire and they have been working on a deal for the Perth Glory man.

Cook had a trial at Sunderland earlier this year, but Leeds have won the race and an agreement is in place, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The goalkeeper, who has been on trial at Leeds, will put pen to paper to a three-year deal with the Whites.

The swoop was not without drama as Birmingham attempted to hijack Leeds’ swoop for the shot-stopper.

Cook though refused to snub Leeds for Birmingham and is Elland Road bound.

Leeds will look to work to develop the goalkeeper with the ultimate aim of him being part of their first team squad in the future.