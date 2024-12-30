Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is only eyeing a temporary move away from Anfield, with the Italian keen to return next season to stake his claim.

The Reds spied an opportunity to sign the Italy international in the summer on a cut-price deal from Serie A side Juventus.

Injuries and a lack of opportunities have blighted his time on Merseyside so far though and Italian clubs are queuing up to take the winger back to Serie A.

Liverpool are prepared to consider a loan agreement to let Chiesa get game time and the player is also willing to make the move.

And, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, Chiesa is not ready to give up on his Premier League dream.

The winger views a loan move as temporary, to get him playing regular football ahead of a return to England next summer.

Then Chiesa would look to crack the code to get into Arne Slot’s side.

Chiesa, 27, has made just four appearances in total for Liverpool so far this season, accumulating a total of 123 minutes of action.