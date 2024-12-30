Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City new boy Claudio Echeverri is set to link up with Pep Guradiola’s squad next month, but the Cityzens have a clear view of his status when he arrives, according to the Daily Mail.

The Cityzens completed the signing of the teenager from the Argentine side River Plate back in January this year but allowed him to stay in Argentina for a further year.

He will eventually arrive in England to link up with his new team-mates in the coming days, when the January window opens.

However, Guardiola will not include him in his plans immediately, despite Manchester City’s struggles.

The feeling in the Manchester City camp is that Echeverri is a player to be coached right now rather than be exposed to the physicality of the Premier League immediately.

And the arrival of the attacker will not affect Manchester City’s transfer plans for January.

Injuries to key players have impacted the club’s performances of late and they are set to bring forward squad rebuilding plans.

Manchester City have cash to spend in the winter transfer window and are keen to try to inject new life into Guardiola’s flagging squad.