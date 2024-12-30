Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United look likely to have to wait until the summer transfer window if they want to land a defender in La Liga they have been targeting.

The Red Devils are having a bleak Premier League campaign and they even parted ways with Erik ten Hag in late October.

Ruben Amorim’s arrival also has not made a huge difference so far and Manchester United sit a lowly 14th in the league standings.

The winter transfer window is set to open later this week and it could be crucial for the Old Trafford outfit to bring in fresh faces.

A left-wing back is essential in Amorim’s system and Girona’s 23-year-old Miguel Gutierrez is a player he admires and has given the green light to the club to go ahead for him.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are set for disappointment.

Girona have comprehensively ruled out letting Gutierrez leave in the winter transfer window.

The Spanish outfit accept they may not be able to keep hold of him over the longer term, but are determined he should at least stay to see out the season.

Clubs could still choose to test that stance with bids in the coming weeks.