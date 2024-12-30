Stu Forster/Getty Images

Premier League giants Newcastle United are one of the sides to be closely monitoring Jack Grealish’s situation at Manchester City, according to the Daily Mail.

Grealish has found life tough at the Etihad Stadium this season and has failed to have the kind of impact that manager Pep Guardiola expected from him.

Of Manchester City’s 19 league games, the 29-year-old has featured in 13, hardly lasting the full 90 minutes.

Doubts have been raised over Grealish’s future at Manchester City, a club that spent £100m to sign him in 2021, as the Cityzens look to invest themselves in new players.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have already been linked with a move and now a new name has joined them.

Newcastle, who have the requirement for a right-sided winger, are monitoring Grealish’s situation in Manchester.

The Magpies though have faced a battle to stay on the right side of PSR rules and how much they can splash on a deal for Grealish is unclear.

Grealish, who has just two assists in 18 appearances overall, is contacted to Manchester City until June 2027.