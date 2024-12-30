Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his side to lock horns with Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United outfit at Old Trafford in the Premier League this evening.

Howe has Newcastle on a run of four consecutive wins across all competitions and they thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 at St James’ Park on their last outing.

Now sitting in seventh spot in the Premier League table, Howe knows all three points would lift his men as high as fifth.

The Newcastle boss remains without Emil Krafth, Jamal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope.

Howe picks Martin Dubravka in goal, while at the back he goes with Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees Newcastle field Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, while Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak.

Howe can look to the bench if changes are needed and his options include the likes of Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Team vs Manchester United

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Odysseas, Barnes, Livramento, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley