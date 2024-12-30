Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Championship promotion contenders Sheffield United ‘have made moves’ over the last week for Leicester City’s out-on-loan star Tom Cannon, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Cannon was sent out on a season-long loan to Stoke City in the summer and has since become an important figure up-front for the Potters, featuring in 19 of their 24 matches.

However, Cannon’s contributions have not been enough to avoid Stoke suffering a tough time and they recently sacked boss Narcis Pelach.

There is a recall clause in Cannon’s contract at Stoke, which allows Leicester to have the player back in their ranks next month.

Leicester favoured selling Cannon last summer, but were forced to loan him out instead, and could favour an outright sale in January.

Sheffield United are keen and ‘have made moves’ over the last week as they try to line up a swoop for Cannon.

Stoke are desperate to make sure that Cannon does not leave the Potteries, but could find themselves powerless to resist his departure.

Other Championship sides could yet get involved as Cannon is a popular figure amongst a host of second tier sides.