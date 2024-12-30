Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Shea Charles’ successful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday could work in the Owls’ favour as they are trying to loan another Saints man, according to The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday did not start their Championship campaign very smoothly but in recent weeks they have gathered up important results to stabilise.

Currently, Danny Rohl’s men are sitting eleventh in the Championship table after going through 24 matches.

The winter transfer window is set to open this week and the Owls are looking at the market to strengthen the team further.

It has been suggested that the Sheffield Wednesday boss wants to bring a central defender and Saints young defender Ronnie Edwards is a player he likes.

Southampton’s 21-year-old defensive midfielder Charles came on a season-long loan at the Owls and he has been an important part of Rohl’s system as he has already clocked more than 1,800 minutes.

Charles’ impressive loan spell so far at the Championship club could well work in the Owls’ favour when it comes to convincing Southampton and Edwards.

Edwards is expected to be allowed to depart St Mary’s on loan.

Now it remains to be seen if the Owls will be able to get their hands on Edwards, who joined Saints from Peterborough United in the summer.