Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has revealed that he wants in-form Tottenham Hotspur loanee Josh Keeley to stay professional and keep his feet on the ground.

The Irish Under-21 international joined the north Londoners two years ago and currently, he is on loan at League One side Leyton Orient for the rest of the season.

The stint is his second loan spell away from Spurs and Keeley has featured 15 times for the Os this term already, keeping nine clean sheets.

The Leyton Orient boss has been impressed with the young Spurs goalkeeper and he wants him to keep his good form up.

Wellens also made it clear that he does not want Keeley to take too many risks and he advised him to stay professional.

“I have realised that he cannot play a diag [diagonal ball]”, Wellens told Leyton Orient’s media when he was asked about a particular event involving Keeley in the 2-0 victory against Cambridge United.

“No, I do not have a problem with the way that he took it down and brought it out a little bit.

“I would like him just to play down the near side, which if you give it [the ball] away, gives him time to recover

“But I do not want to get him too high because he is playing really well at this moment.

“I just want him to stay focused, stay professional and keep on this form he is on.”

Leyton Orient sit in tenth spot in League One after a good run of form and are now just six points off a playoff spot.