Stoke City out-on-loan talent Nathan Lowe has conceded that he is still waiting for his first hat-trick of the season and hopes to get one later in the campaign.

The Potters consider Lowe a star for the future and for guaranteed first-team minutes they sent him to League Two side Walsall in the summer.

He is having a brilliant loan spell at the Saddlers and has racked up 22 direct goal involvements in just 28 games.

The teenage attacker, though, is not ready to be complacent with his performances as he feels like he could have scored more goals.

He insisted that not scoring a hat-trick after scoring two goals is ‘unlike’ him but he is hoping to score three in a game later in the season.

Lowe told Walsall’s media after scoring twice against Newport County on Sunday: “Yes, I am happy, but I could have scored more and obviously as a striker you want to score as many goals as possible.

“This brace, this was only my third brace of the season, I have not had a hat-trick or anything which is unlike me.

“Obviously, it is a different step up from the Under-21s to the first team but normally when I score one or two, I tend to score a third or fourth.

“So, I am still waiting for that and hopefully later in the season, that will come.”

Stoke will have a lethal frontman ready next season if Lowe is able to continue scoring at this rate for the rest of this term.