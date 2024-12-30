Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has told the Hammers board to stop wasting time and replace Julen Lopetegui with Graham Potter, asking why they have not acted.

The Irons backed Lopetegui heavily in the summer transfer window with multiple big-money signings but they have not been able to have the desired impact yet.

West Ham are currently 13th in the table and they faced a crushing 5-0 loss against Liverpool on Sunday at the London Stadium.

Even though major question marks have been put on Lopetegui’s status at the Hammers, the club are still backing him.

The ex-Irons hitman, though, feels that the club should act quickly and sack the Spaniard before losses at Manchester City and Aston Villa, with Potter brought in.

“What are the Board waiting for? The 5-0 drubbing at [Manchester] City and knocked out of the [FA] Cup by [Aston] Villa?!!!” Cottee posted on X.

“Get Graham Potter in now and give him a chance to save the season and work in the Jan window.

“Yesterday was dreadful and something has to change.

“Our fans deserve so much better.”

Now it remains to be seen how many negative results it will take for the Hammers board to replace Lopetegui or if he will be finally able to turn the situation around.