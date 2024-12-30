Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has taken aim at the Manchester United fans who booed Joshua Zirkzee as he was taken off against Newcastle United.

Newcastle quickly imposed themselves on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League clash between the two teams and took the lead through Alexander Isak after just four minutes.

Joelinton added a second for Newcastle with 19 minutes on the clock and cut through Manchester United’s defence almost at will.

With Manchester United struggling badly, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim brought Zirkzee off with just 33 minutes on the clock, bringing on Kobbie Mainoo.

Some Manchester United fans booed Zirkzee as he left the pitch to enter the tunnel; he later re-emerged to head back to the dugout.

Former Premier League attacker Agbonlahor was left shocked at the boos and took aim at the Manchester United fans who joined in with them.

He wrote on X: “Feel for Zirkzee, what sort of fans mock him when he gets brought off? Poor kid man.”

Manchester United legend Gary Neville called the booing ‘brutal’ and admits he has not seen much of it at Old Trafford in the past.

He said: “I actually feel sorry for him, I really do.

“I know he’s earning a lot of money here but there’s a human being in there basically being jeered off by his own fans and that’s brutal.

“I’ve not seen it many times at Old Trafford in 43 years if at all.”

Zirkzee was a key signing from Manchester United’s minority owners INEOS in the summer transfer window, with much expected from the Dutchman.

He has so far failed to deliver.