Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves hold a ‘strong interest’ in a defender who is being tracked by Newcastle United and Aston Villa, according to the BBC.

The Molineux outfit were having a dismal start to their domestic season and after waiting for a significant amount of time, Wolves finally parted ways with previous boss Gary O’Neil.

New manager Vitor Pereira’s appointment has seen them improve instantly as they have taken seven points from their last three league fixtures.

The January transfer window will open this week and the Molineux outfit are now looking to back their new boss.

It has been suggested that bringing in central defenders is high on their agenda and they could well sign two next month.

Club Brugge’s 20-year-old central defender Joel Ordonez is a player Wolves have ‘strong interest’ in.

Fellow Premier League sides Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been credited with interest in the Ecuadorian defender.

Lens star Kevin Danso is a player Wolves also admire and only time will tell if they will approach the young Ecuador international as well in the upcoming weeks.