Arsenal are showing no indication at present of looking to cut short Raheem Sterling’s loan from Chelsea despite it affecting the business they can do in January.

The Gunners are hoping to sign a wide forward in the winter transfer window as they look to put a good run together to challenge Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

At present, Arsenal have Sterling and Neto on loan from Premier League sides and that means they cannot loan another player from a top flight outfit.

Cutting short Sterling’s loan would open up another loan slot, however, according to the Daily Mail, there are no indications that Arsenal are considering that option now.

Sterling, 30, has played just 146 minutes of Premier League football for Arsenal this season, with his time on the pitch for the Gunners limited.

Arsenal could instead look to end goalkeeper Neto’s loan, if they need room for another Premier League arrival on loan.

There is also cash to spend if the right player becomes available, with Arsenal have a substantial sum ready to use.

The jury is out though on whether they can get their top targets in the January window, or instead have to wait until next summer.