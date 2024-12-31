Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal have sent scouts multiple times to watch Atalanta’s goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi and are one to watch in the chase for his signature.

The 24-year-old has featured in 17 Serie A games for his club this season and has notched up five clean sheets in the process.

Clubs from around Europe have been attracted by the Italian’s performances and want to have him among their ranks.

Among those keen are Premier League giants Arsenal, who are tracking the goalkeeper as they hunt a competitor for David Raya.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Gunners have even sent scouts to watch Carnesecchi in action for Atalanta.

Their interest in Carnesecchi will be one to watch out for in the battle to secure the goalkeeper, who is valued at between €40m and €50m.

Atalanta though are not expect to entertain any offers for the goalkeeper in January unless it is quite a significant one.

It now remains to be seen whether Arsenal actually table an offer for Carnesecchi and whether that is enough to convince Atalanta.