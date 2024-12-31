Julian Finney/Getty Images

One of Aston Villa’s attackers is ‘one to keep an eye on’ in the January transfer window as Villa could move him on, according to the Daily Mail.

Unai Emery has found it difficult to balance the needs of the Premier League and the Champions League this season and Aston Villa’s form has been patchy.

They were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton on Monday night and sit just ninth in the Premier League table.

Emery could look to bring in another attacker in the January window to try to inject new life into his side.

If Villa can sign another attacker then it is suggested that Jaden Philogene is ‘one to keep an eye on’ as the club could look to offload him.

The winger was landed from Championship side Hull City in the summer, with Villa seeing off competition from other sides for him.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are credited with an interest in signing Philogene.

A move to Turkey may fit the bill for the winger, with the lure of being able to play under Mourinho in Istanbul.