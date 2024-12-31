Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Benfica have made their price known for one of their defenders who has been tracked by Premier League club Aston Villa.

The Villans had a bright start to their Premier League campaign, with a Champions League win over Bayern Munich too, but in recent weeks they have faced negative results.

They were in the top-four race early in the season, but now they find themselves ninth in the table and drew 2-2 against Brighton at home on Monday night.

Now with the January transfer window right around the corner, Unai Emery could be keen to inject fresh blood into his squad and a defender could fit the bill.

Aston Villa have been linked with multiple defenders and Benfica’s 21-year-old Antonio Silva is amongst them.

Juventus are currently trying to sign Silva, and they proposed a loan-to-buy option for him of €5m plus an option at €30m, but Benfica have rejected the offer.

According to DAZN Italia, Benfica want to keep the Portuguese until summer, but they would be persuaded by an offer of around €40m to let him go in the winter window.

Aston Villa had been open to selling Diego Carlos last summer and though it has been suggested they will look to keep him this month, if the Brazilian leaves then there will be a need for another centre-back.