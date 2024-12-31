Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United are open to sending young prospect James Scanlon out on loan to give him more game time, with the youngster also keen, according to the Daily Mail.

The winger has shown great pedigree for Manchester United’s Under-18 side this season and has already made 14 goal contributions in nine league matches.

His form has alerted clubs from the Championship, with a few clubs showing keen interest in providing him a taste of first-team action.

The clubs are even believed to be weighing up bids for him in the coming days, with the window opening.

Manchester United, on their part, are open to the idea of sending Scalon out on loan to give him first-team minutes, which will not be possible at Old Trafford now.

Even the player’s camp have welcomed the suggestion though they need it to be a natural fit.

It now remains to be seen which clubs come out to table bids for the Gibraltar international.

Scanlon was snapped up by Manchester United from Derby County’s youth academy back in 2021 and has since progressed through their ranks.