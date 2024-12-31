Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool have rebuffed an approach from Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window, with the Spaniards ‘told’ it was a ‘non-starter’.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and has so far not put pen to paper on a new deal with the Reds.

Real Madrid are claimed to be his likely destination in the summer when he is a free agent and the Spanish giants are suggested to be confident of landing him.

It has now emerged they would like Alexander-Arnold ahead of time, in January, and they made an approach to Liverpool, according to the Guardian.

Real Madrid were though ‘told’ by Liverpool that the idea was a ‘non-starter’.

Talks between the two clubs did not even reach the stage of Real Madrid offering a fee.

The approach though underlines the seriousness with which Real Madrid want to sign the full-back.

With a full month before the January window slams shut, Liverpool could yet have to deal with another approach from the Spanish giants.