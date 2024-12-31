George Wood/Getty Images

Talk that Sunderland have told one of their attacking players that he can leave in the January transfer window has been played down.

The Black Cats have confounded expectations in the Championship so far this season and, as 2025 dawns, are in the mix to get promoted under Regis Le Bris.

Le Bris’ side sit in fourth spot and are only five points off the top two automatic promotion spots, meaning January business could be crucial to whether or not they can get up to the Premier League.

All eyes will be on outgoings too and it has been claimed that winger Ian Poveda has been told he can leave the club.

It had been suggested that BBC Radio Newcastle made the suggestion, but commentator Nick Barnes has played down the claim.

He wrote on X: “He’s not been mentioned by me.

“We’ve not been on air since Sunday – I suggest the rumour is from elsewhere.”

The 24-year-old winger has made just three appearances in the Championship for Sunderland this season, spanning only 44 minutes on the pitch.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland are ready to let him leave in the winter window.