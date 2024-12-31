Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool are prepared to act in the January transfer window if they see an opportunity in the market, despite having no concrete targets now, according to the Daily Mail.

After Jurgen Klopp’s departure, very minimal business in the summer transfer window was seen as a worrisome sign for the club by some.

Arne Slot, however, has taken over the club’s hot seat flawlessly as the Reds are performing brilliantly domestically and in Europe.

They are one of the favourites to win the Premier League this season and have won all six of their Champions League fixtures.

Liverpool only made two signings back in the summer with Girogi Mamardashvili set to spend this entirety of the season at Valencia.

Federico Chiesa was brought in from Juventus but he has barely made any impact and has been heavily linked with a move back to his homeland Italy.

Even though Liverpool have been linked with multiple players ahead of the winter transfer window they will not make any rash decisions next month.

Liverpool are not planning to be busy in January, but that does not mean they will not make signings.

The Reds do have money to spend and are prepared to act if they see an opportunity in the market in the same way that Chiesa became available.

If Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is available to move then all eyes will be on if Liverpool go back in for him.